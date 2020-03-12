CLEARWATER, Fla. — Aaron Nola can’t imagine what it would be like to pitch in an empty ballpark in Miami on March 26 when the Phillies are scheduled to open the 2020 season.
But if the game doesn't get postponed, Nola expects to be ready to pitch.
Nola threw a bullpen session here Thursday, three days after being scratched from a start because of illness. The ace right-hander said he had a stomach virus and not the flu, as the team initially reported. He said he never ran a fever or needed to get tested for the flu or coronavirus.
"Had it probably on a bad day, on my start day, but I'll throw in a major-league game, then probably a minor-league sim game to ramp up to where I need to be before the season," Nola said. "I feel good."
Although manager Joe Girardi has not yet named an opening-day starter, he said the Phillies “have an idea” who it will be. Nola has started the last two season openers and is in line to be the first Phillies pitcher to start three in a row since Roy Halladay (2010-12).
The coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt over everything, including opening day.
Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez on Thursday ordered the cancellation of “all mass gatherings,” including the Miami Open tennis tournament and all events at the AmericanAirlines Arena, as a preemptive measure against the spread of the contagion. The Phillies are slated to open the season with a four-game series at Marlins Park in Miami.
MLB reportedly was planning a Friday conference call with high-level team executives to discuss contingency plans. It’s unclear whether that call will be moved up after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night.
"The situation is evolving daily, hourly," Phillies president Andy MacPhail said earlier this week. "Anything I tell you today could change in 24 hours, just based on how this thing progresses."
Asked if he has considered the possibility that fans won’t be in the stands when he takes the mound in Miami, Nola said, “I hadn’t really thought about that yet. I just saw yesterday the NBA suspended their season. We don’t know what’s going to happen yet. I guess we’ll wait and see.”
Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez is scheduled for an MRI on his elbow Thursday afternoon.
Dominguez said he felt “tightness” in his right elbow on his final pitch Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. He missed the last four months of last season with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow but was advised not to have surgery by renowned Dr. James Andrews.
Although Dominguez characterized the discomfort as “less than last year," he conceded that he’s concerned about what the MRI might reveal.
“I’m really worried,” he said. “Because it’s my career. It’s my life.”