And so, the eighth and final seed in the National League comes down to the season’s final day. The Phillies (28-31) are one game behind the Giants and Milwaukee Brewers (both 29-30). If those teams lose to the Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively, and if Nola – Aaron, that is – can beat the Tampa Bay Rays, the Phillies will make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.