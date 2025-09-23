Phillies’ opinions on the automated ball-strike system coming to MLB vary from ‘love’ to ‘inaccurate’

In the second inning of the Phillies’ 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Otto Kemp watched a fastball from Zac Gallen go by, well outside the strike zone.

Strike three.

If the automated ball-strike system was in place that day at Chase Field, Kemp could have tapped his helmet to challenge home plate umpire Alex Tosi’s call. The count would have been changed to 3-2, giving Kemp another chance.

Soon, that will be the reality. Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the Joint Competition Committee voted to implement the ABS challenge system in the major leagues during the 2026 season.

Under the system, each team starts with two challenges, which can be used by either the pitcher, catcher, or batter to challenge a pitch call. Challenges must be made immediately after the umpire’s call, with no input from the bench or manager allowed. If a challenge is unsuccessful, the team loses it. A team without challenges in extra innings will receive an additional one.

The Phillies piloted the system during spring training this year, and ABS has been tested in the minor leagues since 2019.

“I love it, and I loved it in spring training,” said manager Rob Thomson. “And I think — not all the players, but I think most of the players — they really liked it, too. It keeps everybody accountable. It keeps everybody on their toes.”

Kemp had plenty of experience with the challenge system during his time with triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.

“I think it opens the door to change a lot of things, which I don’t necessarily love,” Kemp said. “But I did like it in terms of late innings, when people have challenges left, a game is not going to end on a [wrong] call. … I think it’s good for the accountability factor.”

Walker Buehler experienced the ABS system as a pitcher during his minor-league tuneup with Lehigh Valley after signing with the Phillies in August. Though he conceded the system itself was a good idea, he was not a fan of its implementation.

“I think it’s inaccurate,” Buehler said afterward. “I think most of the stadiums, it’s not even actually on the plate. I think it shifts certain directions in certain ballparks. I think the human element is a huge part of this game. I think starting pitchers that have pitched for a long time deserve certain parts of the plate that other guys don’t get.

“When I got to the big leagues, I didn’t get every part of the zone that other guys did. And I think that’s part of our game and should be. I think the punishment for challenging something that’s clearly a strike is not big enough. I could kind of go on.”

Kemp also mentioned the system can vary depending on the ballpark.

“It’s kind of different at every place,” he said. “The zone feels a little bit higher some places, lower at others. That’s another thing. It changes a little bit depending on where you are. So just takes a little bit of getting used to.”

Kemp estimated that he challenged four times while with Lehigh Valley, and was right half the time.

There is some element of strategy to the system. Some teams try to save challenges for late-inning situations. The IronPigs aimed to have both their challenges remaining in the seventh inning. They also preferred to have catchers and hitters challenge, since they have better vantage points compared to pitchers.

When the system does arrive, Kemp expects a bit of a learning curve.

“Some guys you’ll see are just quick triggers, they think they got to do it, and it ends up coming back to bite us,” Kemp said. “But I think people learn as we go. And it was nice to have spring training, that’s like a little bit of a feeder for that.”

Turner, Sosa updates

Trea Turner (hamstring strain) and Edmundo Sosa (groin tightness) completed a live batting practice session Tuesday against three minor league pitchers. Turner, who is running at about 75% strength, is scheduled to hit again Wednesday.

If Sosa recovers well, he will be activated Wednesday.

The Phillies continue to be “hopeful” Turner will be ready for a return this weekend ahead of the playoffs. Thomson came to Citizens Bank Park on Monday’s off day and watched Turner run.

“He ran really well. I was really encouraged by it,” Thomson said.

Wheeler undergoes surgery

Zack Wheeler underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery in St. Louis on Tuesday to treat his venous thoracic outlet syndrome.

“It was successful. He’s in recovery now. He’ll be in St Louis for three or four days just to recover,” Thomson said.

The general timetable for recovery from the procedure is six to eight months.

Extra bases

Bryce Harper was out of Tuesday’s lineup due to illness, Thomson said. … Jordan Romano (right middle finger inflammation) is not throwing yet, according to Thomson. … Jesús Luzardo (14-7, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Marlins lefty Ryan Weathers (2-1, 3.21).