TRENTON -- Phillies center fielder Adam Haseley began a rehab assignment for a strained left groin and neither he nor his Double-A Reading teammates had much luck on Monday against the Trenton Thunder, the New York Yankees affiliate.
Three Thunder pitchers combined on a no-hitter in Monday’s 7-0 win at Arm & Hammer Park.
Haseley played center field and was the leadoff hitter. He went 0 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. Haseley struck out twice against starter Deivi Garcia, the 20-year-old righthander who is the Yankees’ top pitching prospect. Garcia struck out nine in five innings.
Haseley was unavailable for comment after the game. When asked about the plan for Haseley, Reading manager Shawn Williams said afterwards that “I think it is more game by game.”
The Phillies’ first round pick (No. 8 overall) from the University of Virginia in 2017, Haseley made his MLB debut on June 4 against San Diego. He got his first MLB hit and RBI the next day in a 7-5 win over the Padres.
Haseley said the injury occurred when he tried to beat out a grounder in one of his final two at-bats during his first game in San Diego. He played through the injury the next day, but has been sidelined ever since.
The outfielder began the year at Reading, and was then promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .320 in six games.
Haseley was called up to the Phillies after Andrew McCutchen suffered a season-ending torn ACL on June 3.
