The Phillies will begin the final week of a playoff race by turning to a prospect Sunday as Adonis Medina is expected to start the series finale against Toronto at Citizens Bank Park.
Medina, a 23-year-old righthander, had a 4.94 ERA last season at double-A Reading with 82 strikeouts in 105⅔ innings. His best season was in 2017 at single-A Lakewood when he had a 3.01 ERA in 22 starts and struck out 10 batters per nine innings.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Medina is “really lined up” to pitch Sunday, but the team is waiting to make it official as they must finalize their postseason 40-man roster by noon on Sunday.
Medina, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the farm system’s No. 6 prospect, pairs a mid-90s fastball with a change-up and slider. If he pitches Sunday, he’ll face righthander Taijuan Walker with the Phillies clinging to one of the National League’s two wild cards.
“He’s been up to, I think, 75 pitches and has been throwing the ball well,” Girardi said. “He’s been throwing his off-speed well, too. It’s a young man coming up to make his first start, and I think anything is possible. I think he’s talented.”