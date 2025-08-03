Alec Bohm is ‘getting close’ to returning to the Phillies after his rib fracture

A few hours before the Phillies’ series finale against the Tigers, Alec Bohm was on the field running the bases.

“He’s getting close,” manager Rob Thomson said on Sunday.

As Bohm continues to work his way back from his left rib fracture, he has been swinging the bat in the cages without any pain. Thomson expects him to return to hitting on the field in the next few days and also do machine work, which would be the next step before heading on a rehab assignment.

Under MLB’s collective bargaining agreement, players must approve minor league rehab assignments, but Thomson said the Phillies expect that Bohm will. He has been on the injured list since July 19.

Robertson continues ramp-up

David Robertson made his fourth appearance for triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, throwing 26 pitches. He allowed two consecutive singles and hung a slider for a three-run homer, but he touched 93.8 mph with his cutter.

“He got the velocity. He gave up a three-run homer on the slider he left over the plate. I talked to him [Sunday] morning,” Thomson said. “The only thing that I’m interested in is how he’s recovering. And he said, it feels really good.”

Thomson said Robertson is planned to throw another inning in a few days.

Joe Ross (back spasms) also pitched a rehab inning on Sunday. He allowed zero hits, zero runs, one walk, and struck out two.

Capping Alumni Weekend

The Alumni Weekend festivities culminated with Sunday night’s game. The Phillies held an on-field celebration honoring the 1950 National League champion team, the Whiz Kids, on their 75th anniversary.

Robin Roberts III and Richard Ashburn Jr. threw out ceremonial first pitches following a video tribute to the team.

The 1950 Phillies beat the Brooklyn Dodgers on the final day of the season to secure the franchise’s second pennant. They were swept by the Yankees in the World Series.

Extra bases

Devin Sweet and Brett de Geus, who were designated for assignment on July 31, both cleared waivers and were outrighted to triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... José Alvarado is scheduled to return to Philadelphia on Monday as he continues to serve his 80-game PED suspension. The reliever will be at the ballpark on Tuesday. Thomson said he doesn’t know when Alvarado’s first appearance will be, although he is eligible to begin an assignment this week and is eligible for reinstatement Aug. 19. He has been throwing batting practice during his suspension. ... Jesús Luzardo (9-5, 4.31 ERA) is scheduled to start the series opener Monday against Baltimore Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (2-5, 5.15).