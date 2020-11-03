Alec Bohm could become the first Phillies player in 15 years to win Rookie of the Year after he was announced as one of three National League finalists for the award on Monday.
Bohm, the team’s first-round pick in 2018, led all rookies who had at least 150 plate appearances in batting average (.338), slugging percentage (.481), and on-base percentage (.881) and seemed to cement himself as a key piece of the team’s future. His 54 hits, 18 multi-hit games, and 23 RBIs led all National League rookies.
“He’s a hitter,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I’ve said all along, I think this kid’s really going to hit and he’s also going to hit for power because I think his approach is great. He is not a guy that just looks to leave the ballpark; he drives the ball gap to gap. And as you mature as a man, those gap-to-gaps become homers. This kid really knows how to hit, and it’s going to continue.”
The other National League nominees are San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, who hit .285 with a .831 OPS, and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams, who was named the NL’s reliever of the year last week after allowing just one earned run in 27 innings and striking out 53 batters over 22 games. The winner will be announced Nov. 9.
Ryan Howard (2005) is the last Phillies rookie to win the award and one of four players in franchise history - Scott Rolen (1997), Dick Allen (1964), and Jack Sanford (1957) - to win it.