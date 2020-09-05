“He reminded me a lot of Troy Glaus when he came out of UCLA years ago,” Butler said, referring to the four-time All-Star who had a 13-year major-league career. “I used to tell Alec, ‘You have to be into every pitch. If there’s 150 pitches, you have to be ready 150 times with your footwork, your prep steps. Defense is what you need to act like you love.’ He took that to heart. He’s really improved, and that’s a credit to the Phillies’ development.”