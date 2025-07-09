Major League Baseball to use ABS challenge system in the All-Star Game

When Zack Wheeler takes the mound for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta, there’s still going to be an umpire behind the plate. But they won’t be the only ones calling balls and strikes.

MLB will use its automatic ball-strike challenge system during the All-Star Game. Here’s what you need to know.

How does the ABS system work?

An umpire will still be behind the plate calling balls and strikes, but if a batter, pitcher, or catcher feels the umpire has missed a call, they can tap on their hat or helmet to signal for a challenge. The challenge must come immediately and can’t come from the dugout. Then, the call will be reviewed by the automated system.

Each team has two challenges, and retains its challenge if it is successful.

Where has it been used before?

MLB has tested the ABS system in the minor leagues and in major league spring training in 2025.

“It was definitely a different dynamic, for sure,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said of the system. “It was nice, though, just having consistent strikes and knowing what were balls and what were strikes. I think it’s going to take a little getting used to, just knowing when to challenge and when not to. But overall, so far, so good.”

When will it come to MLB?

MLB could debut the technology in major league regular-season games as early as next season. The competition committee is scheduled to meet later in the year to discuss rule changes for 2026, including the implementation of the ABS system.

“I think that teams are really positive about ABS,” commissioner Rob Manfred told The Athletic. “You know, I do have that unscientific system that I use — my email traffic — and my distinct impression is that using ABS in spring training has made people more prone to complain about balls and strike calls via email, to me, referencing the need for ABS. That is undoubtedly true, undoubtedly true.”