The Phillies’ best players haven’t been their best players, which is why they entered this weekend’s series against the Miami Marlins having lost 13 of 19 games -- and eight games in the standings since May 29. And as the first round of fan balloting -- “The Primary,” as it was dubbed by Major League Baseball’s marketing whizzes -- ended Friday evening, the Phillies were shut out from having any players advance to a 28-hour runoff to elect All-Star starters.