Phillies set a franchise record with seven players named to the NL All-Star team

ATLANTA — Before Sunday’s game, Rob Thomson held a team meeting in the visiting clubhouse at the Braves’ stadium. He read a list of names. All-Star Game reserves and pitchers were going to be announced later that day, and he wanted to congratulate the players who had made it.

The Phillies manager went down the list, one by one. Four Phillies pitchers were selected, in addition to their three starting infielders.

The seven players set a franchise record for most All-Stars in a season. Relievers Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman and starters Ranger Suárez and Zack Wheeler were announced on Sunday. They join infielders Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Alec Bohm, who were named All-Star starters on Wednesday.

Fans elected the All-Star starters, while pitchers and reserves are selected through player ballots and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Strahm and Hoffman, who are catching partners and first-time All Stars, were happy to cancel their plans.

“We were going to go to the Shore for a couple of days, but this is way better,” Hoffman said. “This is way better.”

Added Strahm: “I’m still in disbelief. Yeah. It hasn’t set in.”

Wheeler is unlikely to attend the game because he is scheduled to pitch next Sunday against the Oakland A’s, two days before the July 16 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Thomson said he’d give Suárez, who has struggled over his past few outings, the option to pitch if he wanted to. The left-hander didn’t have to give it a second thought.

“100 percent,” he said. “Yes, of course. Obviously in your first All-Star Game, you want to pitch. You want to feel that feeling of the All-Star Game appearance. If I go, I want to pitch, of course, 100 percent.”

Through Saturday, Strahm had pitched to a 1.64 ERA over 33 innings with 44 strikeouts and just four walks this season. He had a stretch of 26⅔ innings, from March 31 to June 11, when he didn’t allow an earned run. He pitched a shutout inning of hitless relief Sunday and lowered his ERA to 1.59.

Hoffman has pitched to a 1.21 ERA over 37⅓ innings this season, with 47 strikeouts and eight walks. He said he was more excited for Strahm than he was for himself.

“They announced Stramy’s name first, and I think that probably took more of a weight off my shoulders than hearing my own name called,” Hoffman said. “I know the type of work and the time and effort that he puts in. I’m really happy that we get to enjoy it together.”

Suárez is in the midst of a Cy Young-caliber season, posting a 2.58 ERA, tops among National League starters, over 108 innings with 106 strikeouts and 23 walks. He said his family, who recently arrived in the United States from Venezuela after finally securing a visa, will accompany him to the All-Star Game.

“It was all part of my plan, they came this year because they knew that I could get to the All-Star Game,” he joked. “It was all part of the plan. But yes, [joking aside], I’m happy to have them here, we are going to enjoy it as much as I can.”

Wheeler, who was named an All-Star in 2021, has a 2.74 ERA through 111⅔ innings this year, with 119 strikeouts and 33 walks.

» READ MORE: Rob Thomson deserves more credit for Phillies’ hot start than Dave Dombrowski

Harper is a seven-time All-Star but has never attended the game as a Phillie because he was injured when he was named to the team in 2022. He is on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, but he expects to play in the game. Harper should be activated off the injured list before the All-Star Game.

“Yes, 100 percent,” Harper said, when he was asked if his intention was to play in this year’s game. “Yes, for sure.”

Turner will play in his third career All-Star Game this season, after hitting .340/.383/.505 with an .888 OPS and seven home runs through 50 games. Entering Sunday, Bohm was hitting .297/.347/.487 with an .833 OPS, 70 RBIs and 11 home runs. He will compete in the Home Run Derby on July 15.

“For me, personally, this is kind of weird to say, but not a surprise entirely, because of how good the players are in this locker room,” said catcher Garrett Stubbs. “But also a huge surprise because seven guys going to the All-Star Game is no small feat. Especially with how many good players there are in the league.”

Schwarber, Harper updates

Kyle Schwarber (left groin strain) and Harper ran the bases on Sunday morning. It went well. Schwarber is expected to be activated off the injured list on Tuesday. Harper isn’t far behind but has not set a timetable for his return.

“I feel good, we’ll see what happens,” Harper said. “If I’m ready to go, I’ll be ready to go. If not, I’ll take a couple of more days.”

Walker’s progress

Walker, who was placed on the injured list on June 23 with right index finger inflammation, is expected to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. He has done only light bullpen work to this point. Walker is expected to throw batting practice on Saturday before going into the All-Star break, and will continue working through the break.

Walker is still working with weighted balls to build velocity. He began throwing his splitter again a few days ago.

“The split is better,” Thomson said. “We don’t really have a gauge on the velocity yet but we should starting on Wednesday.”