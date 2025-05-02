Andrew Painter is one step from his major league debut: His next start will be at Lehigh Valley

Andrew Painter is ready for some tougher competition.

The Phillies are bringing their top prospect up to triple-A Lehigh Valley for his next start on Thursday, manager Rob Thomson announced on Friday. He is one step away from the majors.

Painter has made four starts with single-A Clearwater this year, marking his return to minor league action after missing two seasons with a torn elbow ligament that required Tommy John surgery. On Thursday, he pitched four innings, struck out two, and gave up three hits, including two home runs.

He threw only threw 42 pitches in the game, but threw more in the bullpen afterward to reach his targeted pitch count of 60.

“[Reports have been] very good,” Thomson said. “Healthy. And the stuff has been good. He gave up a couple home runs [Thursday]. But I think we ramp up the competition on him now, a little bit.”

Prior to undergoing surgery, Painter had ascended as high as double-A Reading at the end of the 2022 season. As a 19-year-old, Painter put up a 2.54 ERA over 28⅓ innings with the Fightin Phils. Now, a 22-year-old Painter will skip past high-A Jersey Shore and double-A Reading.

So far this season, Painter has thrown 11⅓ innings, and has a 3.97 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. Thomson said last month that he expects Painter to be built up to 120-130 innings this season, though that number is not official. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in the spring that the Phillies expect Painter to be called up around “July-ish.”

Painter’s start on Thursday at Coca-Cola Park against Worcester will be four innings or 60-65 pitches as a repeat of his last start, according to Thomson.

Rojas out

Johan Rojas was out of the starting lineup on Friday, with Cal Stevenson starting at center field in his place. Thomson said it was a planned day off, since Rojas has played 14 consecutive games with Brandon Marsh (strained right hamstring) on the injured list.

“He’s played every day and got some body soreness, just general, but he’s fine,” Thomson said.

Thomson said Rojas’ absence from the lineup had nothing to do with a base-running miscue he made in the ninth inning Thursday. With the Phillies down by two to the Nationals, Rojas hit a ball to the left field corner, which he stretched from a sure double to a risky three bases.

Rojas was ultimately safe, narrowly diving in under the tag and avoiding becoming the final out of the game. But Thomson said it was “a little too close” for him, and he had a conversation with Rojas about it on Friday.

“[The conversation went] great,” he said. “It’s just about a situation. And in that situation, just want him standing up [at second base].”

Meanwhile, Marsh is nearing a return from his rehab assignment. He went 2-for-5 with an opposite field home run for the IronPigs on Thursday and had three RBIs.

He started again for Lehigh Valley on Friday night and the Phillies will determine next steps after that.

Extra bases

Aaron Nola (0-5, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (5-1, 2.78).