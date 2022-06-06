Andrew Painter is ready for a new challenge.

Painter, the Phillies’ first-round draft pick last year, has been promoted to high-A Jersey Shore, the team announced Monday. The 19-year-old pitcher will join a prospect-laden starting rotation that includes 2020 first-round pick Mick Abel.

The move comes as no surprise considering that Painter overpowered hitters for two months at low-A Clearwater. In nine starts, he had a 1.40 ERA, 69 strikeouts, and 16 walks in 38⅔ innings. He held opponents to a .130 average and recorded 59% of his outs via strikeout.

Painter’s first high-A start will come this week at Hudson Valley in Fishkill, N.Y.

Jersey Shore’s rotation features Abel, Painter, and Griff McGarry, ranked first, second, and 10th, respectively, on Baseball America’s list of Phillies prospects. Fellow right-hander Ben Brown is having a breakthrough year, too, with a 2.75 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Since the Phillies drafted Painter with the 13th overall pick and signed him for $3.9 million, he has a 1.21 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 44⅔ innings. Painter is No. 58 on Baseball America’s top-100 prospects list, one spot behind Abel.

Extra bases

Center fielder Roman Quinn elected free agency after clearing waivers and getting outrighted to triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies designated Quinn for assignment last week. ... Left-hander Ranger Suárez (4-3, 4.69 ERA) will start Tuesday night’s opener in Milwaukee against Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.57 ERA). The Phillies are scheduled to face reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in Thursday’s series finale.