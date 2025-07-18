Phillies lose 6-5 to Angels as bullpen falters once again

There’s no need to crane your neck, like Tanner Banks in the seventh inning Friday night, to see the biggest weakness in the win-now Phillies.

Just look out beyond the right-center field fence.

Advertisement

Back from the four-day All-Star break, less than two weeks until the trade deadline, the Phillies got one home run from All-Star MVP Kyle Schwarber and two from a rested Bryce Harper.

Yet they still lost, 6-5, after the Angels’ Taylor Ward took Banks deep for a two-run homer in the seventh inning before a sold-out crowd in Citizens Bank Park.

Banks, a lefty who has climbed up manager Rob Thomson’s tree of trusted relievers while others (Jordan Romano, in particular) slipped, was one out away from keeping the game tied. But he threw a sweeper down and in to righty-hitting Ward, who hooked it into the left-field bleachers.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are at the front of the line for bullpen shopping. How much will a ‘difference maker’ cost?

Ward’s game-winning homer was juxtaposed against boos for struggling Phillies left fielder Max Kepler, who heard from the crowd after grounding into a double play in the second inning and again after flying out in the ninth.

But while Ward, an outfielder with 22 homers, could be available before the July 31 deadline, upgrading left field doesn’t rank as high on the Phillies’ list of priorities as bolstering a bullpen that torpedoed the team’s postseason runs in each of the last two years.

In losing the series opener to the Angels, the Phillies didn’t have a full-on bullpen meltdown. But in a rare instance when their starting pitcher — Jesús Luzardo, in this case — didn’t complete five innings, the lack of swing-and-miss among the relievers was evident.

After Luzardo struck out seven of 22 Angels batters, the bullpen faced 18 batters and struck out only three. It’s a tough way to record 13 outs in a tight game.

Entering the game, the Phillies had generated the second-fewest swings and misses (592) among all bullpens, in part because their relievers were tied for 22nd in average four-seam fastball velocity (94.1 mph).

The trade deadline isn’t until July 31, so there’s not much point for Phillies officials to seem desperate for relief help. Before the game, owner John Middleton suggested some solutions may come from within, especially because the Phillies would likely move a starter to the bullpen in the postseason.

But with each passing loss, the need to add at least one reliever, maybe two comes into greater focus.