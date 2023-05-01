Phillies can’t complete comeback against Astros, losing 4-3

HOUSTON — In the top of the seventh inning on Sunday, Trea Turner was presented with an opportunity. The Phillies were down 4-2. There were two outs, with runners on first and second. He swung at the first pitch, a four-seam fastball at the top of the zone. He missed. He swung at the second pitch, a four-seam fastball in the upper right corner. He missed. He swung at the third pitch, a four-seam fastball outside of the zone, and he missed.

The Phillies would get only one opportunity to score — in the top of the eighth — in a 4-3 loss to the Astros. For Turner, it was more of the same. The Phillies’ $300 million man has hit .197/.246/.328 over his last 15 games. He’s hit .143/.143/.250 over his last seven.

» READ MORE: Aaron Nola’s velocity is down. Here’s why the Phillies say they aren’t panicking.

Dave Dombrowski signed Turner for a myriad of reasons, but one of them was consistency. He is a career .300 hitter. Manager Rob Thomson talked to Turner on Saturday night. He asked Turner if he’d like to take a day off. Turner said he preferred to work his way out of it.

Historically, Turner is not a slow starter. He has a career OPS in March and April (.795) than he does in May (.765). He hit five home runs in the World Baseball Classic over six games this spring, prompting some fans to wonder that performance would carry into the regular season. It has not, and there’s no obvious reason why.

It’s fair to wonder whether the 11-year, $300 million deal that Turner signed in December is causing him to press. He elected free agency for the first time in his nine-year career this past winter. Regardless, he is off to a slow start — which is uncharacteristic for him.

Hometown kid continues to rake

Utility man Kody Clemens has now hit home runs in back-to-back games. After hitting a home run on April 29, his second of the season, he hit one on Sunday night to left center field. It was a meaningful moment for a Houston native — and even more meaningful because his father, Roger, was in the ballpark when he hit it.

A bumpy start for Falter

Bailey Falter ran into trouble early on Sunday afternoon. He began his outing by allowing a single and two walks to load the bases. He limited the damage by inducing a double play, that scored a run, but was unable to find rhythm throughout the rest of his outing.

He allowed eight hits, four earned runs, three walks and one home run against the Astros on Sunday with three strikeouts. He was charged with loss.

» READ MORE: If Bryce Harper gets cleared, he could return as soon as Tuesday