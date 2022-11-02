There is a school of thought that says moments like these largely are the product of chance. A low pressure system forms in the Gulf of Mexico and blows ashore. A band of showers breaks off and drifts diagonally across the Mason-Dixon. It arrives from the southeast a couple of hours before a baseball-mad city is set to host its first World Series game in 13 years. It lingers just long enough to ensure a game will not be played. When it departs, it leaves a swath of warm, frictionless air hovering in its wake.

Sheer happenstance, right?

A former Phillies draft pick develops a blood clot, retires from baseball, and, two years later, bequeaths his name to a son. A 15-year-old in the Venezuelan farmlands picks up a baseball and toes the rubber for the first time. On a 60-degree night in early November, Lance McCullers Jr. and Ranger Suárez take the mound on their sport’s biggest stage.

Random variables, all. No rhyme, no reason. The same patchwork of variables that you can find in any interval of time and space.

That’s probably the way it is. That’s probably the way it has always been.

And yet ...

In this particular time, in this particular space, in this particular intersection of the two, it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the possibility that the Phillies have burrowed themselves into some sort of supernatural glitch in the continuum. They are certainly not the first team to have appointed themselves the true representatives of destiny. But by the end of a 7-0 victory that left this 87-win team just two more away from a championship, you couldn’t help but wonder if fate really has appointed the Phillies as its true and rightful heir.

You felt, you saw, you heard it, same as you had in each of the previous five games. The guys in uniform certainly did. Kyle Schwarber spent the moments before first pitch of Game 3 facing the fans in the left-field stands and waving them all to their feet. He then stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning and made sure they would never again sit.

Alec Bohm has spent all postseason with a smile on his face — nobody has enjoyed this run more than the third baseman who six months ago swore he hated this place. In the second inning, he sent the first pitch he saw screaming in a straight line over the rim of the left-field fence. This came two at-bats after Bryce Harper gave Citizens Bank Park its latest early-innings jolt, mashing a curveball from McCullers into the right-field seats. It was the first pitch he’d seen at Citizens Bank Park since the one he parked for an NLCS-clinching homer and another come-from-behind victory.

A 2-0 lead became a 3-0 lead, and then a 4-0 lead. After Schwarber’s two-run blast in the fifth inning put the Phillies up by a touchdown and an extra point, Rob Thomson continued to pull the right strings. He told relief ace José Alvarado to take a seat in the bullpen and rest up for Game 4. He pulled Suárez after a masterful five innings and turned things over to a bunch of guys who haven’t gotten much of a chance this postseason. Four innings later, the shutout was still intact.

Sometimes, all you can do is shake your head. McCullers, the son and namesake of the Phillies’ No. 41 overall selection in 1982, his father later traded to the Padres for Sixto Lecanzo in 1983, seemed swallowed by a crowd of 45,712 that felt like an entire city. He’d entered the day having allowed fewer home runs than anybody who had pitched as many innings as he had since breaking into the big leagues.

In the previous 94 years of World Series history, only three teams had hit five home runs in a single Fall Classic game. The Phillies became the fourth, and McCullers allowed them all, finally walking off the mound after recording a mere 13 outs on 78 pitches.

Now, suddenly, a city-wide party is only two wins away. The best team in the majors against the worst team in the playoff field, and look at where things stand. Aaron Nola on the mound in Game 4, Suárez available to start Game 7 if necessary, both of them in play thanks to that low-pressure system from the Gulf and that window of rain that rendered the originally scheduled Monday start an impossibility.

It’s always dangerous to declare predestination, particularly with this many games remaining against a team as loaded as the Astros. Yet as the final out popped off the bat and descended through the warm autumn air against a certifiably made backdrop of red, you couldn’t help but wonder.