Phillies sitting pretty but still in evaluation mode ahead of Friday tilt against the Oakland A’s

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Phillies arrived in California’s capital riding a seven-game win streak after beating up on the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.

The Athletics, on the other hand, have lost nine straight. The losing streak, which is the longest in Major League Baseball this season, came after the team had somewhat exceeded expectations through the first month. In early May, they were jostling for the lead in the American League West.

Following the skid, the A’s now sit in last place in the division.

Advertisement

In a bid to end their slump, the team made a slew of moves on Friday, calling up five players from their triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas. That includes their top prospect, Denzel Clarke, who started in center field against the Phillies on Friday.

The A’s also designated Seth Brown for assignment. Brown had been their longest-tenured player.

Amid all the changes, the Phillies will have to adjust to an Athletics roster with many new faces. The A’s also changed their scheduled starting pitchers, with triple-A call-up Jacob Lopez starting on Friday, and left-hander Jeffrey Springs sliding to Saturday. Lopez, also a lefty, entered Friday with a 3.86 ERA in four major league appearances this season.

» READ MORE: A lot has changed since Jesús Luzardo was on the A’s — for the pitcher and his former team

“It’s some work,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “But we have so many people now that can do the work. You just split up the work, get it done, and get a report on everybody. That’s what you do.”

Latest on Sosa’s outfield work

Though the Phillies had made an effort in spring training and early this season to get Edmundo Sosa more reps in the outfield, that experiment has moved to the back burner.

Sosa made just one start in left on April 8 in Atlanta, during which he made an impression by robbing a homer on his first play. But Sosa hasn’t made an outfield appearance since April 17. He started at second with Lopez on the mound on Friday.

Thomson said he hasn’t completely abandoned the plan, and Sosa continues to get work in the outfield to be ready in case of emergency. But with Weston Wilson back from the injured list, it’s less of a priority.

“With Willy here now, that gives him an opportunity to play too against lefties,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

Aaron Nola (right ankle sprain) did some jogging and played catch on Friday, but still hasn’t thrown off a mound since being placed on the injured list. ... Cristopher Sánchez (4-1,3.10 ERA) is scheduled to start against Springs (5-3,3.91) on Saturday.