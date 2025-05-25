Phillies fall to Athletics in series finale, ending their nine-game winning streak

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Athletics closer Mason Miller had thrown 48 pitches in the first two games of the series against the Phillies.

But hanging onto 5-4 lead in the ninth inning Sunday, the A’s went back to their closer to try to end their losing streak at 11 games. This time, Miller got the better of the Phillies, retiring the first two hitters he faced. After Alec Bohm singled, a pinch-running Johan Rojas was caught stealing second to end the game.

The Athletics had taken the lead in the eighth, scoring two runs on reliever Matt Strahm. The Phillies saw a nine-game winning streak end.

With a depleted bullpen after an 11-inning win the night before, the Phillies needed every out that starter Jesús Luzardo could give them.

But things had looked dicey for Luzardo at first, as Jacob Wilson crushed the first pitch he threw for a leadoff homer. The Athletics scored two more runs in the first off four hits, and Luzardo’s pitch count was already up to 17 by the end of the frame.

But the left-hander settled in soon after that, and cruised through the middle innings. He struck out 10 A’s over seven innings.

The Phillies offense manufactured runs to chip away at the Athletics’ three-run lead. Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm scored on sacrifice flies in the second and fifth innings, respectively. In the third, Brandon Marsh doubled and came home on a single from Trea Turner.

Turner launched a solo homer in the eighth for a 4-3 lead before the Athletics jumped back in front in the bottom of the frame on Lawrence Butler’s RBI triple and Willie MacIver’s run-scoring single.