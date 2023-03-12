Phillies put offense on display against Toronto Blue Jays

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies put together a good offensive showing on Sunday afternoon, knocking in 10 hits against a strong Blue Jays pitching staff in their 8-3 Grapefruit League loss to Toronto at BayCare Ballpark.

Here are a few observations from the game.

Who stood out: After arriving in Phillies camp on March 9, left-handed reliever Gregory Soto threw in a Grapefruit League game for the first time on Sunday against the Blue Jays. He did not disappoint. Soto was hitting a cool 98-99 mph. He threw 18 pitches, 11 of them strikes, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one inning of work.

On the offensive side, Josh Harrison hit his first home run of the spring, a 399 foot shot off of Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass. Alec Bohm went 2-for-3, hitting two doubles. Bench-candidate Daulton Guthrie also knocked in two hits, one of them an RBI single.

On the mound: Left-handed starter Bailey Falter made his third Grapefruit League outing of the spring. He allowed seven hits (one home run), three runs, two earned runs and one walk over two and two-thirds innings, with three strikeouts. He threw 59 pitches and 37 strikes.

Quotable: “Building up, staying strong, and staying healthy,” said Falter of his outing. “That’s the only thing I’m worried about right now. I got a little tired in the last inning, but it’s spring training. I think that’s the most pitches I’ve thrown. It was a heavy workload for me - but it felt good though. Body feels good, arm feels good, it just caught up to me there in the last inning. Left too many balls over the middle of the plate, and you can’t do that to these guys. They’re pretty good.”

On deck: The Phillies have an off day on Monday. They play the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

