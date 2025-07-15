Phillies’ bat boy Adam Crognale says All-Star Game has ‘been an amazing experience’

ATLANTA — Adam Crognale didn’t have plans for the All-Star break. The popular Phillies bat boy, known for his sprinting out of the dugout, was planning to work a few shifts to prepare the clubhouses at Citizens Bank Park for this weekend’s series.

Then, he got a call to join MLB’s All-Star Ball Crew.

So, no, Kyle Schwarber wasn’t the Phillies’ lone uniformed representative in Atlanta.

“I don’t know if I had any expectations, but I think it’s been an amazing experience, the fact that MLB even offered it to us,” Crognale said before the 95th All-Star Game. “The whole process is amazing.”

Crognale, 26, was chosen in fan voting conducted by MLB. A Cherry Hill native and Temple graduate, he was permitted one guest (he brought his girlfriend) on the four-night trip, which included tickets to the MLB draft on Sunday night. He also attended the Home Run Derby as a fan before working the All-Star Game.

“It’s been really cool,” Crognale said. “It’s been a lot of different things that I feel like you don’t normally get access to. And the fact that they basically paid for everything is just a cherry on top of it all.”