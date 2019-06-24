“We know that hanging breaking balls, you don't have to sit on, you don't have to look for them or try to hit them, they sit up there, they spin, you can be on the fastball and blister a breaking ball,” Kapler said. “If you talk to our players or any players for that matter, they'll tell you the same. One thing we've toyed with is thinking about looking for specific pitches in counts and I think there's some value to it. But to simplify things right now, I think we get on the fastball, we stay on the fastball, we never come off it and we look to not miss our pitch.”