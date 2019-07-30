The Phillies have signed veteran reliever Blake Parker, who was designated for assignment last week by Minnesota after he began the season as the team’s closer.
The righthander had a 4.21 ERA in 37 appearances this season with the Twins. Parker, 34, had 34 strikeouts and 16 walks in 36⅓ innings. The Phillies added him to the 40-man roster by designating Mitch Walding for assignment and then optioned Edgar Garcia to triple A to clear room on the 25-man roster.
Parker joins Mike Morin as the second righthanded reliever the team has signed in the last 10 days after they were designated for assignment.
Parker throws a low-90s fastball while relying on a splitter and curveball. The Phillies will be his sixth major-league team in seven seasons. He can not become a free agent until after next season, which means the Phillies could keep him around for 2020 if they like what they see over the next two months.