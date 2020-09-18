The Phillies do not have Rhys Hoskins or J.T. Realmuto. They don’t have a reliable bullpen or even know who their starting pitcher will be for three of their next five games. But if they’re looking for someone to carry them to October, they do still have Bryce Harper. And he seems to be heating up.
Harper homered Friday afternoon to power the Phillies to a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park. It was Harper’s third homer in two games, as he homered twice on Thursday night before the unreliable bullpen entered.
Hoskins is on the injured list until at least Wednesday. Realmuto is out until at least Monday. The Phillies also played Friday without Jean Segura, who was hit by a pitch on Thursday.
So the Phillies need Harper to carry them if they are to capture one of the National League’s two wild-card berths. The Phillies entered Friday in the playoffs by a half-game over St. Louis. It won’t be easy, but there’s a path to October.
Zach Eflin pitched a seven-inning shutout as he did what he needed to keep the bullpen door closed. He struck out nine, walked two, and allowed just four hits.
Didi Gregorius had three hits, Alec Bohm went 2-for-3, and Phil Gosselin had two hits as he started for Hoskins. Andrew Knapp, starting for Realmuto, hit a two-run triple in the fifth to put the Phillies ahead by six. That would be enough.
The Phillies did not need much from the bullpen in the first game, but they’ll ask the bullpen to handle all seven innings in the second game of the doubleheader. They might need a few big swings from Harper, too.