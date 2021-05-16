Every loss counts the same. That’s what players and managers always say. But the punch to the collective gut seems a little more acute whenever it happens with a team’s best pitcher on the mound.

Or when the $330 million right fielder exits in the fourth inning with a sore right shoulder.

And the star catcher is lifted in the eighth inning because his left wrist is aching.

How must it feel, then, when all three things happen simultaneously?

Let the Phillies tell you about it. If it wasn’t bad enough Saturday night to make three errors and get shut out, 4-0, in Dunedin, Fla., by a Toronto Blue Jays starter who entered with a 10.54 ERA and four relievers — in an Aaron Nola start, no less — the Phillies also were forced to deal with Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto leaving the game with a bothersome shoulder and wrist, respectively.

“It’s tough,” Nola said after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings and losing his second consecutive start. “Hopefully we get those guys back pretty soon.”

Manager Joe Girardi classified Harper and Realmuto as “day to day,” but conceded that a quick turnaround for Sunday’s 1 p.m. series finale might be unrealistic.

“I’m not sure about tomorrow for either one of them,” Girardi said. “Sleep and we’ll see what we have.”

Harper didn’t complain of shoulder soreness until the fourth inning, according to Girardi, who speculated that he may have aggravated it on a swing in either of his two strikeouts against Blue Jays starter Anthony Kay.

“He came to us, which was smart,” Girardi said. “You don’t want to make it worse. We got him out. And hopefully it’s just day to day.”

Realmuto missed two games last month after taking a game-ending wild pitch off his wrist in St. Louis. It flared again late in the game, with Girardi noting that Realmuto felt it on swings and misses.

It was a rough week for Realmuto. He took a foul ball off the left knee Tuesday night in Washington, causing him to sit out the next game, then came down with a fever and stomachache that left him in COVID-19 protocol on Thursday before he rejoined the Phillies in Dunedin on Friday.

The Phillies were already shorthanded because shortstop Didi Gregorius is nursing a swollen right elbow that is limiting his ability to swing the bat. They hoped to avoid placing Gregorius on the injured list. But if Harper and/or Realmuto are unable to play Sunday, a roster move may be unavoidable.

“I’m sure that we’re going to have to figure something out,” Girardi said.

With Harper and Realmuto, the Phillies weren’t generating much offense. Without them, they stood almost no chance.

The defense didn’t help either. Fill-in shortstop Nick Maton’s miscue allowed a runner to take an extra base in the Blue Jays’ two-run second inning. In the eighth, a pop fly went off second baseman Jean Segura’s glove, leading to the Jays’ fourth run.

Girardi was frustrated with the blunders.

“Just catch the ball. That’s all we need to do,” he said. “I don’t know what that is. They work every day, they do their stuff. It has to be they’re just not following the ball in their glove. Miscommunication? It shouldn’t happen at this level.”

Nola struggled to locate his curveball, especially in the early innings. He turned to his changeup, throwing it 40 times, more than any start in his career. He gave up a solo homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first inning and two runs in the second, including one that scored on Ryan McGuire’s single through a drawn-in infield.

But Nola also held the Jays scoreless from there, keeping the game close for an offense that shot blanks.

In pulling out a victory in the series opener Friday night, the Phillies were shut down for five innings by Blue Jays lefty Steven Matz before getting into the bullpen and taking advantage of four walks in a decisive five-run seventh inning.

But at least Matz is a rotation mainstay for the Blue Jays. Kay was making only his third start and the fifth of his career.

It was a more glaring indictment of the offense, then, that the Phillies managed one hit in four innings against Kay. Never mind that the leadoff man reached base in the first three innings. Neither Andrew McCutchen (walk), Rhys Hoskins (hit by pitch), nor Maton (single) were able to advance.

The Blue Jays pieced together the last five innings with their bullpen, and this time, it was more of the same for the Phillies. From Travis Bergen and A.J. Cole to Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano, the Phillies were held to a total of six hits.