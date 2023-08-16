Bryce Harper leads the Phillies bats with two home runs in 9-4 win over Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO — On Tuesday night, Alec Bohm was asked about his team’s approach when facing good pitching. He said it was important to be diligent. To not miss the mistakes.

Less than 24 hours later, the Phillies found themselves facing another good pitcher, in Kevin Gausman, and he was making mistakes. His splitter was sitting flat. This time, the Phillies capitalized, in a 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

There were some missed opportunities early on. In the second inning, the Phillies loaded the bases with no outs only to score one run. But they kept chipping away at Gausman, and by the end of the sixth, he’d allowed seven runs, of which five were earned, with three walks.

It was a resilient performance from a Phillies lineup that has often looked listless against good pitchers — and has looked listless against Gausman, specifically. The last time they faced him, on May 10 at home, the Phillies managed just three hits through six innings. His slider kept them off balance. He struck out nine batters.

It was also a necessary performance. Like Gausman, Phillies starter Aaron Nola wasn’t at his sharpest on Wednesday, and the Blue Jays capitalized on his mistakes, too.

In the bottom of the second, Nola threw a fastball right down the middle of the plate to Daulton Varsho, who took it to right field for a two-run home run.

Bryce Harper hit a solo home run in the top of the third to tie the game at 2-2, but Nola allowed a two-RBI single to Cavan Biggio in the next half inning. Despite all of that, after the fifth, the Phillies held onto their lead.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper walked to put runners on first and second with two outs. Nick Castellanos hit his second double of the night to score Schwarber, and in the next at-bat, Bryson Stott reached on a throwing error by Blue Jays third baseman Santiago Espinal, who short-armed a throw to first base that got past Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Harper and Castellanos both scored on the error. In the sixth inning, the Phillies piled on even more. J.T. Realmuto doubled; Jake Cave singled, and two at-bats later, Kyle Schwarber drove Realmuto home with a sacrifice fly. Bohm singled in the next at-bat to score Cave.

Cave hit a 419 foot solo home run in the eighth to give his team a comfortable four-run lead. Harper hit his second home run of the night in the ninth inning to give the Phillies a five-run lead. Wednesday was his first multi-home run game of the season.

After going 0-for-18 with runners in scoring position over their last three games, the Phillies went 4-for-8 on Wednesday night. The top five hitters went 7-for-22.

It was an all-around cleaner brand of baseball. After Nola, Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel, and Gregory Soto allowed just one hit and no runs over four innings. There were a few defensive gems, notably a catch Johan Rojas made in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Espinal flied out to shallow center field. Rojas tracked it down perfectly and dove to make the catch.

A few innings later, in the eighth, Kimbrel flexed some of his defense, too. Cavan Biggio grounded out to Harper, and Kimbrel hustled over to first base to cover. Harper threw it to Stott, who threw it to Kimbrel, who got there just in time to secure the final out.

It was the Phillies’ first win in Toronto since May 14, 2021.