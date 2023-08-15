Zack Wheeler shines, but to no avail as Phillies fall to Blue Jays, 2-1

TORONTO — Zack Wheeler hasn’t always looked like Zack Wheeler this season, but he certainly did in the Phillies’ 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Facing a Blue Jays lineup that ranks fifth in baseball in batting average (.260), sixth in on-base percentage (.330) and ninth in OPS (.746), he allowed just three hits and one run and four balls that qualified as hard-hit.

It was a performance that warranted a win, but the Phillies didn’t provide the run support to get him one. After combining for one run and four hits on Tuesday night, the Phillies have scored only two runs since Saturday, the day after they scored 13 runs against the Twins.

Through six innings, Wheeler pitched toe-to-toe with Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi didn’t allow a hit until the third, when Edmundo Sosa singled to center field. Wheeler didn’t allow one until the fourth, when Brandon Belt singled to center field.

Kikuchi allowed a single and a forceout in the fifth, Wheeler pitched a 1-2-3 frame after that, and in the sixth, they both allowed a run. With no outs, Sosa hit his second single of the day to get on base, and Johan Rojas, who is batting .308 over 24 games this season, drove him home with an RBI double.

Wheeler allowed a two-out RBI single to George Springer to tie the game. He returned for the seventh, allowing a walk and no hits. If there was a downside to his outing, it was that he was walking batters at a high clip. Wheeler walked a season-high four batters on Tuesday night.

It was a strong performance, and a necessary one, given how Kikuchi and the Blue Jays’ bullpen have been pitching this season. The Phillies managed just four hits and one run off of Kikuchi, while striking out seven times. They managed no hits and one walk off of reliever Yimi Garcia in the seventh, and struck out in order against Jordan Hicks in the eighth.

But Seranthony Dominguez, who has allowed more walks this month than he has since April, allowed two walks and a single to load the bases in the eighth with one out. Alec Bohm made a terrific play, fielding a ground ball and angling himself so he could throw it towards towards catcher J.T. Realmuto to avoid a run from scoring.

But Dominguez hit Cavan Biggio to score the go-ahead run for the Blue Jays.

Jeff Hoffman entered in relief of Dominguez and induced a groundout from Alejandro Kirk to end the inning. Alec Bohm flied out, Bryce Harper struck out and Nick Castellanos struck out against Jordan Romano in the ninth inning to end the game.