WASHINGTON — If the Phillies are going to end baseball’s longest active playoff drought (thank you, Seattle Mariners), they will have to do it against the best team in the American League.

And the Houston Astros won’t take it easy on them.

The Astros won their 104th game of the season Sunday, 3-1, over the Tampa Bay Rays. They have clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They are three victories shy of tying the franchise record. Other than that, they have nothing to play for.

But the Astros also get a bye in the best-of-three wild-card series and won’t host Game 1 of the American League Division Series until Oct. 11. So manager Dusty Baker said he intends to play his regulars this week to keep them sharp.

The Phillies insist they wouldn’t have it any other way.

After Sunday’s rain-shortened victory in Washington and the Milwaukee Brewers’ 12-inning loss at home to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies need to win only once in Houston to clinch a playoff spot. But they’ll have to face the Astros’ top three starters — Lance McCullers Jr., Justin Verlander, and Framber Valdez in the season finale.

“I think it’s good for us to go in there and play a good team,” interim manager Rob Thomson said. “They’re going to pitch their best three, from what I hear, so it’s a challenge. We’ve got to be up for it. Because that’s what you’re going to get for the next week if you’re in [the playoffs].”

Verlander, in particular, presents a challenge. He’s trying to put a finishing touch on a season that could yield his third Cy Young Award. He leads the majors in ERA (1.80) and the AL in wins (17). He also has 175 strikeouts in 170 innings.

“They’re throwing their three guys that are probably at the top of the rotation,” Zack Wheeler said. “Hopefully we get in there and get a couple of them, and that would set us up nice for the playoffs.”

Sosa, Hand progressing

Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa hasn’t played since Sept. 15; lefty reliever Brad Hand hasn’t pitched since Sept. 20.

But the Phillies aren’t ruling them out for the playoffs, maybe even for the wild-card round.

Sosa, sidelined by a strained right hamstring, is taking grounders and running to about 90% intensity, according to Thomson. He’s scheduled to take batting practice Monday in Philadelphia. Thomson said it’s possible Sosa could be ready to play by the end of the week.

The Phillies acquired Sosa in a deadline trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. They would carry him as a late-game defensive replacement at third base or shortstop. But he also has delivered big hits, going 17-for-54 with seven doubles, one triple, and two homers.

“He’s really doing well,” Thomson said. “It’s surprising to me. Hamstring injuries sometimes linger for a long time. We’re not out of the woods yet. But he’s coming along fine.”

The Phillies shut down Hand last month with left elbow tendinitis. But he played catch from 120 feet Sunday and could throw from a mound Monday. If he’s able to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Thomson said he may be ready to rejoin the bullpen by Friday.

Hand has been part of the Phillies’ late-inning mix for most of the season, with a 2.80 ERA in 55 appearances. The Cardinals have hit left-handed pitchers better than righties. But if the Phillies play the New York Mets (.718 OPS vs. lefties through Saturday) Hand could help.

Extra bases

The Phillies finished 16-3 against the Nationals. Dating to last year, they have won 24 of 27 games against them. ... Kyle Schwarber stole his 10th base Saturday, giving the Phillies five players with at least 10 steals for the first time since 2001. ... Most of the Phillies’ front office is accompanying the team on the road trip in anticipation of a clinching celebration. ... After serving as the 29th player for Satuday’s doubleheader — and giving up two runs in three innings of the nightcap — lefty Cristopher Sánchez was removed from the active roster. ... The Phillies sent Aaron Nola to Houston ahead of the team. Nola (10-13, 3.36 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night against McCullers (4-1, 2.38).

