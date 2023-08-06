Phillies’ Brandon Marsh hits the injured list and could be out 2-3 weeks

Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after banging his left knee against the center field fence in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Royals. An MRI and an X-ray revealed a bruise on Marsh’s left knee. According to manager Rob Thomson, there is no structural damage.

As a corresponding move, the Phillies called up outfielder Weston Wilson from triple-A Lehigh Valley and added him to the 26-man roster. Thomson expects Marsh to be out for two to three weeks. Notably, Wilson is a right-handed batter, and will be replacing a left-handed batter in Marsh, but the Phillies expect to face a lot of left-handed pitching in their upcoming series against the Washington Nationals this week.

“He’s playing great,” Thomson said of Wilson. “Hits left-handed pitching. Can play anywhere. So you’ve got all kinds of flexibility. He runs pretty well, defends pretty well everywhere. He’s a good player.”

Wilson, 28, was scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia by game time Sunday. His first appearance will be his major-league debut. He’s hit .260/.361/.524 with a career-high 25 home runs through 100 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He’s walking at a 13.1% clip, a significant jump from his 8.4% walk rate last season with the Brewers’ triple-A affiliate. Wilson was signed to a minor-league contract in January.

For the first time in a while, the Phillies have some real outfield depth. Johan Rojas, who was called up a few weeks ago, is an elite defender and hitting .300/.333/.375 through his first 16 games. Cristian Pache, who is on the injured list with right elbow irritation, could return earlier than Marsh. Pache is expected to start a rehab assignment Tuesday. Like Rojas, he is an elite defender who can play all outfield positions. Pache was hitting .327/.365/.592 when he was placed on the injured list.

Even utility infielder Rodolfo Castro, who was acquired from the Pirates at the trade deadline, could be an option. He hasn’t played center field in the big leagues, but told Thomson he feels comfortable there. Castro will start working with first base coach Paco Figueroa in center field, just in case.

Jake Cave, who was called back up on July 21, and spent most of his time in left field, also has experience playing in center field.

But while the Phillies are in a better position than they would have been a few years ago, it is still a loss. Marsh was one of their most consistent hitters. He hit .284/.369/.463 this season, and .300/.394/.522 over his last 30 games.

“Obviously it’s a loss,” Thomson said of Marsh. “He’s one of our better hitters, but the other guys have to pick it up. And if the other guys hit like they’re supposed to hit, we shouldn’t miss a beat.”

Marsh was on crutches in the clubhouse Sunday morning. He was in good spirits. He said he understands that getting injured is part of the game. Thomson said the crutches are just to keep weight off his left knee.

Extra bases

Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) will throw live batting practice Monday. If that goes well, he’ll start a rehab assignment Thursday. Thomson said he doesn’t know where Alvarado will go yet, but he has some advice for minor-league hitters who will face the hard-throwing lefty: “Swing early.”