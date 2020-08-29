The Phillies haven’t lost since last Saturday night in Atlanta, when Bryce Harper called for them to “go on a streak and win nine out of 10.” They’re at least halfway there with a streak that started one night later when catcher Andrew Knapp tagged out the Braves’ Dansby Swanson on a game-ending play at the plate and later said it was “one of those wins that you look at at the end of the season and say, ‘Man, that really turned our season around.’”