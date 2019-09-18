The Phillies chased Keuchel after he allowed five runs in five innings. Last week, he allowed just one in six innings while striking out eight in South Philly. The left-hander signed a one-year deal with the Braves in June after every other team passed on him. The Phillies could have used him this season as their starting rotation has a 4.71 ERA since Keuchel debuted with the Braves. Take away Aaron Nola -- the only pitcher Keuchel could not replace -- and that mark is nearly a run higher.