Entering Monday night, the Cubs were on pace for 86 wins. The Phillies must finish 12-7 to reach 86. But for a team that needs to roll off as many victories as possible to climb into the playoffs for the first time since 2011, they failed to win even a third consecutive game Monday night. They have won as many as three games in a row only three times since the All-Star break. They haven’t won more than four in a row all season.