Inside the Phillies’ clubhouse: Orion Kerkering reps ‘Atta Boy Harper’ t-shirt, Eagles’ Fletcher Cox joins in

Beer showers and smoking cigars are nothing new in the Phillies clubhouse — well, at least recently. The Phillies are heading to their second straight National League Championship Series after closing out the Braves, 3-1, Thursday night on their home turf.

And the team was ready to celebrate as soon as Phillies reliever Matt Strahm struck out Braves’ Vaughn Grissom for the final out of the ninth inning.

The celebration kicked off with manager Rob Thomson making a toast, before the champagne flooded the floors. Then, of course, the Phillies sang along to their theme song “Dancing On My Own,” while carts of beer rolled into the clubhouse.

Here’s a peek behind the curtain:

Kerkering reps “Atta Boy Harper” t-shirt

It didn’t take long for rookie Orion Kerkering to get comfortable with the Phillies. During the celebration, the reliever wore an “Atta Boy Harper” t-shirt that his friend made him ahead of Thursday’s game.

Garrett Stubbs in the center of it all, as usual

And what else would the catcher be wearing other than a pair of overalls?

Eagles’ Fletcher Cox joins in

The veteran defensive tackle attended Game 4 along with other Philly sports stars, including teammate Jordan Davis, and Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.