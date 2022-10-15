David Robertson hasn’t thrown from a mound yet since he strained his calf while celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the wild-card series. But the Phillies veteran reliever thinks he’s closer to being ready to pitch.

In time for the National League Championship Series, which begins Tuesday?

”Let’s get to Tuesday,” Robertson said Saturday.

The Phillies are on the brink of reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2010. They must win one of the next two games to eliminate the World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the best-of-five divisional round.

Robertson received an injection Monday and has been throwing from flat ground. He’s a key member of the Phillies’ late-inning bullpen mix, with Seranthony Domínguez, Jose Alvarado, and Zach Eflin.

”I’m doing everything they tell me to,” Robertson said. “I want to be active. I didn’t play all these games this year just to sit out and only get one appearance.”

Robertson said it’s “embarrassing” that he was injured while jumping up and down in the bullpen after Harper’s homer in the second inning last Saturday night in St. Louis.

”It was an awesome home run,” he said. “I just need to stay within my limits.”