The Phillies are a different sort of NLDS champion this year. Suddenly, they are World Series favorites.

It was there, right there, and everybody sensed it. You could feel the energy exploding out of Nick Castellanos’ bat, out of Ranger Suárez’s fastball, out of whichever arm Rob Thomson happened to be using as he made his next summons to a bullpen that was living on a prayer.

Johan Rojas? Yeah, he knew it was there. Chased it down in the left-center alley like it was something he wasn’t about to let out of his grasp. Spencer Strider, he felt it. You can thank the insane, throbbing crowd of 45,000-plus for doing its job on that front. Bryce Harper? Man, you hope that he felt it, that it really did bring to him some healing power when he emerged from the dugout to take his place at first after initially entering it grasping his right arm in pain.

» READ MORE: Hayes: Behind Castellanos, the Phillies shake off ‘punch in the face,’ finish the Braves in the NLDS

It was there, right there. Another unceremonious dispatching of their longtime division rival? Another National League Championship Series? Sure. They got both of those things with their heart-palpitating 3-1 win in a Game 4 clincher on Thursday night.

Advertisement

But also a heck of a good chance at a whole lot more.

As Matt Strahm’s decisive strike three cut across the plate and J.T. Realmuto pumped his fist, the Phillies spilled from the dugout with the ecstatic, powder-blue realization that they were staring down destiny like never before.

It is different this year. It may not turn out any differently. But them? They most definitely are.

They are better. They are deeper. They are more experienced, more hardened, more heady, more one with the crowd that has been energizing things for an entire calendar year. They are far more capable of surviving the tightrope walk they had to perform while keeping their feet in bounds through the final desperate throes of the best lineup in the majors.

The best regular-season lineup, that is.

But it’s bigger than them, bigger than the crowd, bigger than the octave changes of “Dancing on My Own.”

It’s there. Wide open. The road to their first World Series title in 15 years.

Wide, wide open.

It is all set up in a way that it never was last season. A team that entered the postseason as a wild card and the NLDS as a road underdog is suddenly the heavy favorite to represent the National League in a World Series where they may just be favored as well. The Braves are gone, and so are the Dodgers, and now all that stands between the Phillies and another swing at the piñata are the Arizona Diamondbacks and a best-of-seven NLCS played against the backdrop of the greatest home-field advantage in the majors — and maybe all of sports.

Oh, where to begin?

With Castellanos’ hitting his third and fourth home runs in as many days? With Trea Turner bringing down the house that helped build him back up? With a sputtering Phillies bullpen somehow maintaining its balance as the Braves loaded the bases with Ronald Acuña Jr. due up in the seventh?

Credit the Braves. They fought. This was as good of a baseball game as a nonpartisan viewer could have hoped for. The Braves took a 1-0 lead with one out in the fourth inning when Austin Riley hit an 0-2 rope that hooked into the left-field camera well. Castellanos answered in the bottom of the fourth with a much longer, much louder one-out home run deep into the lower left-field seats.

Ballgame tied, 1-1.

Turner put the Phillies ahead for good with a solo homer in the fifth. Castellanos gave them a potentially crucial insurance run with a mammoth homer in the sixth, his second straight two home-run game.

They didn’t end up needing it.

It sure didn’t feel that way.

Rojas’ remarkable sprinting grab at the wall to rob Acuña of a bases-clearing double was the magazine cover moment. José Alvarado, Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto? They survived.

The Phillies? They did more than that. They are no longer underdogs, survivors, darlings of the moment. They are in the driver’s seat, and the whole sport has to feel it.

The Diamondbacks are no slouch. In Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, they have a couple of top-of-the-rotation starters who are every bit as capable as Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Will they look that way in the madhouse that is sure to await them when Game 1 of the NLCS uncorks itself on Monday?

It’s there. Right there.

All that’s left now is to take it.