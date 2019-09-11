The Phillies crushed four balls over the fence Tuesday night and another that would have cleared it if Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. hadn’t leapt to seemingly rob Scott Kingery in the third inning. And if the ball doesn’t drop out of Acuna’s glove on his way down, or if Kingery doesn’t run hard out of the box and keep going all the way until he slid into home plate with a go-ahead inside-the-park home run, well, then maybe the Phillies don’t come away with a 6-5 victory at Citizens Bank Park.