Pivetta was mostly cruising at that point, allowing little more than solo home runs to Josh Donaldson and Freeman. Most impressive, he demonstrated poise after walking Fried, of all people, on 13 pitches and giving up a single to Acuna to open the third inning. Whereas he might have gotten rattled in the past, Pivetta calmly struck out Swanson and got Freeman to fly to center field before Donaldson rolled over a curveball for an inning-ending fielder’s choice.