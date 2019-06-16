ATLANTA -- If it was not yet glaringly apparent that the Phillies must improve their starting rotation before the July 31 trade deadline, what happened here on Sunday might be cause for them to post a flashing “PITCHER NEEDED” message on the Citizens Bank Park scoreboard for all to see.
The Phillies had five days to find an alternative to struggling starter Jerad Eickhoff. They weighed their options and decided the best in-house move for the series finale against the sizzling Atlanta Braves was to call up rookie left-hander Cole Irvin from triple-A and have him follow starter-turned-reliever Vince Velasquez into the game. And then they watched Velasquez and Irvin combine to allow 10 runs on 13 hits in six innings of a 15-1 annihilation that restored the Braves’ division lead to 2 1/2 games.
Eickhoff couldn’t have done that?
Actually, considering he gave up two more homers in the seventh inning-- that’s 18 homers allowed by Eickhoff in the last 28 1/3 innings --maybe not.
The point is, any discussion of the Phillies’ other needs, including reinforcements for their injury-ravaged outfield and bullpen, is simply a distraction from the real issue. The starting rotation isn’t good enough, plain and simple.
Entering Sunday’s drubbing, Phillies starters had combined for a 4.36 ERA, tied with the Braves for ninth in the National League and 15th in the majors. But while Atlanta has help on the way after signing free-agent lefty Dallas Keuchel, the Phillies are still exploring their internal options before deciding how aggressive they will need to get in a trade market that has not yet fully developed and may or may not include the likes of the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner, the Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman, and the Rangers’ Mike Minor.
At this rate, general manager Matt Klentak might as well plan on getting aggressive. Velasquez was moved to the bullpen last month because the Phillies believe they can harness his potential by limiting him to shorter outings. They hoped they could get about four innings from him against the Braves. He got KO’d with one out in the third.
It was a train wreck from the start. Velasquez hit leadoff man Ronald Acuna Jr. with a fastball, made an errant pickoff throw that allowed Acuna to advance, then gave up a single to Dansby Swanson and a two-run double to Freddie Freeman. Josh Donaldson singled, and Freeman scored on a ground-ball double play.
The Braves have scored 112 runs in 15 games this month en route to going 12-3 and seizing first place, and they weren’t about to relent in the rubber game of the series. Irvin replaced Velasquez and gave up a two-run homer to Donaldson that made it 5-0. He gave up two more runs in the fourth inning, another two in the fifth, and one in the sixth. Acuna finished with four hits; Donaldson had three; Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Tyler Flowers had two hits apiece. And the Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Eickhoff took over the seventh inning and gave up five runs, including homers by Tyler Flowers and Acuna. Utility infielder Sean Rodriguez, who began the game as one of two healthy bench options for the Phillies, wound up pitching the eighth inning -- and retiring the side.
Maybe Rodriguez can pitch again in five days?
Probably not. Pitcher needed.