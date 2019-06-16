The Braves have scored 112 runs in 15 games this month en route to going 12-3 and seizing first place, and they weren’t about to relent in the rubber game of the series. Irvin replaced Velasquez and gave up a two-run homer to Donaldson that made it 5-0. He gave up two more runs in the fourth inning, another two in the fifth, and one in the sixth. Acuna finished with four hits; Donaldson had three; Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Tyler Flowers had two hits apiece. And the Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games.