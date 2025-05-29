Phillies avoid shutout but drop series finale vs. Braves, 9-3, in night cap of the doubleheader

Edmundo Sosa threw his bat to the ground in frustration, and then slammed down his helmet for good measure.

He had swung through a slider in the dirt from Chris Sale to end the sixth inning, and in doing so helped the Braves lefty become the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 2,500 strikeouts.

Eight of those came at the Phillies’ expense in their 9-3 loss in the nightcap of Thursday’s doubleheader against Atlanta. The Phillies only managed two singles off Sale, one apiece in the first and second inning.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler stood toe-to-toe with Sale early on, holding the Braves without a hit until an uncharacteristic fourth inning. A softly-hit line drive from Marcell Ozuna opened up a rally for Atlanta, who went on to score four runs on consecutive doubles from Matt Olson and Austin Riley and a two-run homer from Ozzie Albies. All four hits Wheeler allowed came in the inning.

The Braves also snapped Wheeler’s scoreless streak at a career-high 26 innings. The streak had dated back to the fifth inning of his start against Tampa Bay on May 6.

Consecutive walks with one out in the sixth inning ended Wheeler’s night, and Carlos Hernández took over. He gave up two straight singles to allow both inherited runners to score. Wheeler, who finished with six strikeouts and four walks, has a 9.71 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.

The Phillies threatened against Sale in the fifth, loading the bases after Weston Wilson and Kyle Schwarber each drew walks and Trea Turner was hit in the foot by a pitch. Alec Bohm grounded out to end the inning.

Joe Ross allowed a two-run homer to Riley in the seventh to up Atlanta’s lead to 8-0.

The Phillies spoiled the shutout with two runs in the eighth off Braves reliever Michael Petersen. Schwarber ran out an infield single in the eighth, advanced to third on a double from Nick Castellanos, and scored on a groundout from J.T. Realmuto. Sosa singled to drive in Castellanos, but the rally ended there when Wilson struck out looking.

Brett de Geus, called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley to be the Phillies’ 27th player for the doubleheader, walked the bases loaded in the ninth and another Braves run scored on a groundout.

Bryson Stott doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and was driven home by a Trea Turner single. Bohm sent a fly ball deep to center that nearly brought the Phillies within four runs, but Michael Harris II made the catch at the wall to end the game.