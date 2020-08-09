Once again, his homer on Saturday was celebrated by Bryce Harper acting like he’s signing a check as the fans outside Ashburn Alley chanted “Sign J.T.!” Saturday was just the eighth game of the season, but it’s been enough of a reminder of how important Realmuto is to the team’s playoff chances. He’s arguably their best hitter and is the game’s premier defensive catcher. But the eighth game of the season also provided a glimpse into how important Arrieta - the pitcher Realmuto caught - can be to the team’s postseason hopes.