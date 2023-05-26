Craig Kimbrel picks up career save No. 400 as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA — A few weeks ago, hitting coach Kevin Long predicted that if Trea Turner put together some good at-bats — maybe three out of four — then he might start looking like the Turner the Phillies signed to a $300 million contract this past offseason.

Time will tell if Long’s prediction proves correct, but Friday night’s 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves — a win punctuated by Craig Kimbrel’s 400th career save — was a promising start. Turner went 1-for-4 with a walk, but, more importantly, he laid off of pitches outside of the zone, swinging at only four pitches that weren’t strikes. There were no emphatic swings at balls in the dirt, like on Wednesday.

In the seventh inning, his patience was rewarded. He knocked the ninth pitch he saw from reliever Lucas Luetge, a cutter just inside the zone, to center field for a line-drive RBI double. It might’ve been his best at-bat of the season — and it came against a lefty, no less.

Turner has struggled, in general, but particularly against lefties this season. He entered Friday’s game batting .182/.260/.318 against them with a .579 OPS. That isn’t much worse than how the Phillies have hit lefties as a whole. Their team OBP of .287 against left-handed pitching ranks 29th in baseball.

The entire lineup showed some promise in that regard. They faced lefty Jared Shuster, who’s the Braves’ top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and scored three runs off and worked three walks in 5⅔ innings. They faced another lefty in Luetge and tacked on two more runs and another walk.

The Phillies played a better, more aggressive brand of baseball after a game full of sloppy mistakes on Thursday. When the Braves took the lead in the fifth, the Phillies took it back in the next inning and piled on again in the seventh. Unlike Thursday, they were able to keep their lead. Starter Taijuan Walker gave them 1⅔ shutout innings in the sixth and worked into the seventh. It was his deepest start of the season — three runs on 10 hits with a walk and a strikeout over 6⅔ innings.

He made two mistakes — a cutter down the middle to Eddie Rosario in the fourth inning for a sac fly and a splitter close to the middle in the fifth inning to Michael Harris II that Harris hit for a two-run home run. But aside from those two pitches, Walker kept the damage to a minimum.

There were no ugly defensive errors. They were no ugly baserunning errors. There were no ugly throws to the wrong base. Their lineup capitalized on the Braves’ mistakes, even when the pressure was on. Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos each had two-out RBIs as the Phillies went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The most adversity they encountered came in the eighth inning, when Marcell Ozuna hit a solo home run off of Matt Strahm to cut the lead to 6-4. But things didn’t spiral out of control, and Strahm induced a flyout to end the inning.

Kimbrel ended the Phillies’ win with a bit of history, inducing two flyouts and a groundout around a walk in the ninth to record save No. 400. He’s the eighth pitcher in MLB history to reach the milestone and reached it against the team for which he came up and spent five seasons.

All in all, it was good, clean win, the type of win the Phillies need more of.