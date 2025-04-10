Trea Turner’s ninth inning home run was the difference in the Phillies’ 4-3 win at the Braves

ATLANTA — Trea Turner picked an opportune time for his first homer of the year.

The first pitch he saw from Braves closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning was a hanging slider, and Turner didn’t miss. He sent it 402 feet to the left field seats, putting the Phillies in front for the 4-3 win.

José Alvarado slammed the door in the bottom of the inning, but not before allowing the tying run to reach third base. Alvarado allowed singles to Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley to put runners at the corners, but bounced back with a strikeout of Sean Murphy to earn the win.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning. The Phillies scattered singles, and finally plated a run on a Bryson Stott infield hit. Starter Taijuan Walker worked his way out of a few jams to extend his scoreless streak to 10⅔ innings. Three of the five singles he allowed came on his slider, and the other two came on his splitter.

The Braves put two on in the second and loaded the bases in the third, but each time Walker battled back to leave them stranded.

In the fifth inning, Walker allowed a leadoff single to nine-hole hitter Orlando Arcia, and issued two walks to load the bases again, ending his night. José Ruiz entered in relief and induced a fly out from Riley in shallow right field, which Stott caught over his shoulder on the run to preserve what was then a 0-0 tie.

Ruiz returned for the sixth, but two walks allowed to the bottom of Atlanta’s order came back to bite him when Arcia poked a ball down the left side of the diamond, past a diving Alec Bohm and Turner, bringing Murphy home. A sacrifice fly from Michael Harris II scored another, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

The Phillies jumped back in front, 3-2, in the seventh when Braves reliever Dylan Lee left a four-seam fastball middle-middle for Bryce Harper, who made him pay with a two-run shot.

The Braves responded in the bottom of the frame with a homer of their own after Joe Ross fell behind 2-0 in the count to Riley, who barreled up a sinker to tie the game at 3-3.

Bohm finished 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. His batting average has fallen to .178.