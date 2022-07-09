ST. LOUIS — Bryce Harper is an All-Star again.

Two weeks after breaking his left thumb, Harper held on to win the fan voting as the National League’s designated hitter in the 92nd annual All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Friday night. The Phillies star will be replaced on the NL roster and said he won’t attend the game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium “to focus on working out, getting back, and enjoying the down time with my family.”

“It is an incredible honor to be voted in by the fans, especially for my first one as a Phillie,” Harper said in a text message. “I’m really upset that I won’t be able to wear Phillies pinstripes in L.A. because of what happened.

“But I look forward to doing it again here soon in the future. I love this organization and fan base and wish I could do it for them.”

It marks Harper’s seventh All-Star selection, but his first since 2018. He was still with the Washington Nationals then. He got passed over in 2019 and last year with the Phillies, and the All-Star Game wasn’t played in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

But Harper’s numbers were too overwhelming to ignore even though he has not played for the last two weeks and underwent thumb surgery last Wednesday.

The reigning NL MVP is hitting .318/.385/.599 with 21 doubles, 15 homers, and a 175 OPS+, meaning he has been 75% better than league average. Harper won the first stage of the fan voting, then totaled 59% of the votes in the final stage to edge the Atlanta Braves’ William Contreras (41%).

Harper is the first Phillies player to be elected as a starter since Chase Utley in 2014. J.T. Realmuto wound up in the NL’s lineup last year because injured San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey could not play.

The All-Star reserves and pitchers will be revealed Sunday night. Four Phillies players — starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, and reliever Seranthony Domínguez — would seem to have a solid case to be named to the roster.

Entering his start Friday night in St. Louis, Wheeler ranked second in the NL in fielding independent pitching (2.48), seventh in ERA (2.66), and seventh in strikeouts (99). Nola, who has a 3.15 ERA in 17 starts, ranked second in the league in strikeouts (120) and fourth in wins above replacement for pitchers (3.4).

Schwarber, meanwhile, was leading the NL with 27 home runs, the most by a Phillies player before the All-Star break since Ryan Howard had 28 in 2008. Since Memorial Day, Schwarber leads all of baseball with 17 homers.

Domínguez may be a long shot because he has only three saves and closers usually are chosen for the All-Star Game. But entering Friday, he ranked second among NL relievers in walks/hits per inning pitched (0.81) and seventh in ERA (1.74).

Harper’s elbow has prevented him from throwing since the middle of April, relegating him to DH status since then. He was only eligible to be voted to the All-Star Game as a DH. The NL’s starting outfield will be comprised of Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), and Joc Pederson (Giants).

McGarry out

Two days after leaving early from his first double A start, Phillies pitching prospect Griff McGarry went on the injured list with a blister on his hand.

McGarry, a 23-year-old right-hander, is having a big season after getting drafted in the fifth round last year. He had a 3.86 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 46⅔ innings for high-A Jersey Shore and got promoted last week to Reading. He gave up three runs on two hits and three walks in 2⅓ innings Wednesday night.

Extra bases

Reliever Connor Brogdon, who is returning from a nearly two-week absence due to COVID-19, felt “fatigued,” according to interim manager Rob Thomson, after a scoreless 20-pitch inning Thursday night for triple-A Lehigh Valley. He will throw another inning Saturday before possibly rejoining the team. ... The Phillies sent left-hander Bailey Falter to triple A after his start Thursday and recalled reliever Michael Kelly. ... Left-hander Kent Emanuel was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and assigned to triple A. To open a 40-man roster spot, the Phillies designated newly acquired reliever Sam Clay for assignment. .... Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29).