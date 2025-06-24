Bryce Harper continues his ramp-up toward return from wrist injury

HOUSTON — Bryce Harper has continued to ramp up his activity as he makes his way back from the injured list.

Harper, sidelined since June 6 with right wrist inflammation, joined the Phillies on their current road trip to Houston and Atlanta. He remained in Philadelphia during the four-game series in Miami last week.

Harper went through what manager Rob Thomson described as his “full routine” on Tuesday, which included 50 total swings off the tee and soft toss, taking ground balls, and his throwing program. Fifty swings are the most Harper has done in one session since hitting the injured list.

“[He’s feeling] good; a lot better. So just keep progressing in intensity, volume,” Thomson said. “... We’re just adding to it. I think he’s about full [intensity] now.”

On Wednesday, Thomson hopes Harper will take batting practice in the cage. The team still does not have a solidified timeline for Harper’s expected return. Thomson added that he didn’t expect Harper to be activated while the team is in Houston, and he did not know about Atlanta.

Aaron Nola (stress fracture, rib) also joined the team on the trip. On Tuesday, he made 45 throws at a distance of 75 feet and felt good. He will likely extend to 90 feet on Wednesday.

Righties galore

The Astros rolled out a fully right-handed lineup on Tuesday, including switch-hitter Cooper Hummel, against the Phillies and left-handed starter Ranger Suárez. With three lefties in their starting rotation, the Phillies have faced all right-handed lineups before, including against the Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays.

Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to start the series finale, and likely will face a similarly stacked lineup.

With Houston’s Yordan Alvarez on the injured list with a fractured hand, the Astros don’t have many powerful left-handed options to begin with. They have three left-handers on their bench — Luis Guillorme, César Salazar, and Taylor Trammel — and one switch-hitter in Victor Caratini.

“Our lefties get righties out, too,” Thomson said. “I mean, just because they can change speeds. Sánchy with his changeup, and Ranger with his changeup, and they throw the secondary pitches for strikes and keep people off balance. And those two guys have faced heavy right-handed-hitting lineups in the past. It’s a challenge.”

With left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston on Tuesday, that meant that the Phillies’ lineup was right-handed-heavy as well. Otto Kemp made his second consecutive start in left field, after making his first major league appearance there on Sunday against the Mets.

Johan Rojas got the start in center field, while Buddy Kennedy started at first and Edmundo Sosa started at second.

Thomson said he thought Kemp looked comfortable in his first game in the outfield.

“He had one play [Sunday]. It was fine,” Thomson said. “[Daikin Park is] a little smaller ballpark, especially down the left-field line, but then you get over into the corner there, there’s a little bit more room. But Rojas probably covers that, so we’ll see how he does.”

The opportunities for the right-handers also mean that lefties Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh, and Bryson Stott have had extended turns on the bench. Kepler and Marsh had been hot for the last few weeks, while Stott recently appeared to be turning a corner from his early June struggles with some big hits. Thomson isn’t concerned about them cooling off, though.

“They’re going to get four days [off] for the All-Star break, too,” Thomson said. “So, I mean, they’ve got to deal with it. They’ve got to keep working and stay sharp.”

Extra bases

Former Phillie Whit Merrifield announced his retirement from baseball on Tuesday. Merrfield signed a one-year deal with the Phillies in 2024, but slashed 199/.277/.295 in 53 games and was released in July. “Philly, I liked you way more than you liked me. Sorry I stunk for you,” Merrifield wrote in his retirement letter. ... Zack Wheeler (7-2,2.61 ERA) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against Houston left-hander Colton Gordon (2-1,4.54).