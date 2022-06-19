WASHINGTON — Unable to throw for the last two months because of a torn elbow ligament, Bryce Harper didn’t swing a bat for the second day in a row because of an infected blister on his hand.

The Phillies remain optimistic that Harper won’t be sidelined for a long duration, interim manager Rob Thomson said Sunday. But with a day off Monday, they also saw an opportunity to give him three full days for the infection to subside.

“I think it’s a little bit better,” Thomson said. “I just looked at it. I don’t have anything to compare it to other than what I saw [Saturday]. It looked a little bit better.”

Harper continued to get treatment, including antibiotics, before Sunday’s game and wasn’t available to discuss the injury. Thomson noted that Harper’s hand was “still swollen.”

Thomson said the blister developed last week as a byproduct of Harper’s taking swings in the batting cage. He didn’t start the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, but Thomson said it was a planned respite. The blister flared after Harper’s game-tying, pinch-hit double Friday night.

The injury disrupts a particularly hot streak during a torrid calendar year for Harper. He’s batting .404 (21-for-52), with five homers, a .492 on-base percentage, and a 750 slugging percentage in June. Beginning with the second half of last season, he’s hitting .332/.437/.668 with 49 doubles and 35 homers in 572 plate appearances.

Asked if the training staff is concerned that Harper’s absence may extend into this week, Thomson said, “I don’t think so. You never know, but I don’t think so.”

Harper has been limited to being a designated hitter since the middle of April because of the elbow injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection last month in an attempt to speed the healing process. The Phillies were hopeful he may be cleared to try playing light catch before the end of June.

Camargo getting closer

Two weeks after straining his right knee, infielder Johan Camargo is on track to rejoin the Phillies, likely by Tuesday in Texas.

Camargo played a third game in a row Sunday at triple-A Lehigh Valley and continued to check boxes that would signal his return. He tested his knee by playing shortstop Saturday and has hit from both the left and right sides of the plate.

The Phillies have until 12 p.m. Monday to shed a pitcher from the active roster in compliance with MLB’s 13-pitcher limit, a rule that was pushed back twice because of the short spring training. Right-hander Michael Kelly is the likeliest pitcher to be get down, which would open a spot for Camargo.

Extra bases

Infielder Nick Maton (sprained right shoulder) went to the Phillies’ complex in Clearwater, Fla., to continue his rehab. ... Entering play Sunday, center field prospect Johan Rojas was 31-for-31 in stolen-base attempts for high-A Clearwater. ... After a day off Monday, the Phillies will open a two-game series Tuesday night in Texas. Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04 ERA) will face his former team in the opener against Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez (4-2, 2.10).