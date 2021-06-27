The Phillies will play Sunday’s series finale in New York without Bryce Harper after he was hit by a pitch on Saturday afternoon.

Harper left Saturday’s game with a limp, manager Joe Girardi said, after being hit in the left leg by a change-up by Mets ace Jacob deGrom. It is the second time this month that Harper has missed time due to an injury as he sat on June 16 in Los Angeles when his lingering back injury forced him a night earlier to leave the game.

Harper entered Sunday hitting .272 this season with 11 homers - all of which have been solo shots - and a .878 OPS. He has been slowed this season by a sore back, shoulder, wrist, bruised nose, and now a sore leg. Travis Jankowski replaced Harper on Sunday in right field.

The Phillies have lost eight of 11 since a two-game sweep earlier this month at home of the New York Yankees. That weekend, the team thought, could turn their season around. Instead, the Phils have since gone into a tailspin. They have blown saves in four-straight games and enter Sunday four-game below .500 and six-games back of the first-place Mets.