Scott Kingery (back spasms) likely will resume swinging a bat this weekend. Before going on the injured list Monday, he was 9-for-71 (.127) and relegated to a utility role after starting the season as the Phillies’ second baseman. Kingery isn’t eligible to return until Thursday. ... Right-hander Vince Velasquez went to the Phillies’ satellite camp in Lehigh Valley on Thursday to start a scrimmage. He has pitched only two innings since Aug. 20 and is lined up to start one game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. ... The Phillies assigned left-hander Jeff Singer to Lehigh Valley. Singer grew up in South Jersey.