"Not at all," Harper said. "Individually I'm so happy for so many of those players, [manager] Davey Martinez, of course, and all those guys. I sat there and I was pumped for Trea [Turner] and I was pumped for Stras [Stephen Strasburg], the way he threw the ball, and for [Max] Scherzer and all those guys. I let that be known through text messages and things like that, as well."