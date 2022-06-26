SAN DIEGO — The Phillies’ Bryce Harper has been diagnosed with a left thumb fracture after getting hit on the hand by a 97 mph pitch from Padres starter Blake Snell in the fourth inning on Saturday. He is out indefinitely. He’ll undergo further evaluation over the coming days.

After he was hit, Harper fell to the ground. He hunched over in pain. He appeared to exchange some heated words with Snell, but apologized.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Harper is “definitely” going on the injured list and could potentially stay in California to see a doctor who specializes in thumb injuries as the Phillies travel back to Philadelphia. Dombrowski said it’s too early to say whether it will require surgery.

Harper was in the midst of what seemed to be another MVP-caliber season. Entering Saturday’s game, the DH ranked second in the National League in OPS (.986) and slugging percentage (.602). He was third in the NL in extra base hits (37) and total bases (145) and fourth in batting average (.320).

Dombrowksi acknowledged it will be impossible to replace Harper, but the Phillies are going to try to move forward.

“That’s what teams have to do,” he said. “They have to pick up, even for their star players. You just have to do that. He’s a guy that’s really not replaceable on an individual basis, but we have to be in a position where other people have to step up offensively. We’ll make a move to try to get somebody here for [Sunday]. It’ll free up the DH spot for a couple of guys to rotate in, however Topper decides to use those.

“But yeah, you never replace a guy like that. But the Braves won a World Series last year without [Ronald] Acuña. So, you just have to do that. You lose good players. Again, I don’t know how long he’ll be out at this point. I’m hopeful he’ll be back at some point. We just need to carry on from here on. We’ve still got a lot of good hitters in the lineup.”

Dombrowski said he visited with Harper after he exited the game. He described Harper as “very emotional.”

“He’s had bad luck,” Dombrowski said of Harper. “Last year, he gets hit in the face. This year he has had a couple of injuries. It’s been a tough stretch for him.”

Outfielder Mickey Moniak will be called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley as corresponding roster move. The Phillies are trying to get him to San Diego by Sunday, but are still working out the logistics of getting him on a flight in time.

“There’s a flight that’s available to get him here [Sunday], but as you’re aware, there’s been a lot of problems with people making flights,” Dombrowski said. “So, we’re hopefully he’ll be here in time for the game, but everything has to go smoothly. It’s a direct flight from Philadelphia, it gets here before noon.”

Dombrowski said he doesn’t think this injury will affect who they target during the trade deadline.

“I’m still hopeful we’ll play well,” he said. “We still have a good club. You don’t replace a person like him, but we’ve still got a good club, and a lot of good things about it. We’ve still got a lot of guys who can swing the bat, so all the guys will have to step up.”