Bryce Harper reaches 1,000 RBIs as Phillies bats come alive late to capture 8-4 win over Pittsburgh Pirates

Better late than never.

In a weather-delayed series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Phillies offense got hot late in the game to secure the 8-4 win. They scored four runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth.

First pitch was delayed for 1 hour, 48 minutes as the Phillies braced for severe thunderstorms that ultimately did not materialize. But when the tarp finally rolled off the field, Phillies starter Ranger Suárez was sharp as ever.

The lefty was efficient, using 98 pitches for seven innings and striking out six. He mowed down the Pirates hitters until the third time through the order. In the sixth inning, singles from Andrew McCutchen and Joey Bart set up a three-run homer for Alexander Canario. He sent Suárez’s four-seam fastball into the right field seats.

» READ MORE: Phillies reliever Jordan Romano seemed lost a month ago. Now he’s striking out the side.

The Phillies got on the board in the fifth inning thanks to Bryce Harper‘s 1,000th RBI, which came on a bloop single to shallow left to score Johan Rojas from third. Harper, who is the eighth active player to reach the milestone, tipped his batting helmet to the crowd while standing on first base.

But Canario’s homer put the Pirates in front until the Pittsburgh bullpen gifted the Phillies a few runs in the seventh.

The Phillies only had one hit in the inning, but scored four runs by being patient at the plate. They drew four walks, Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch, and Kyle Schwarber came home on a sacrifice fly.

The Phillies had another big inning in the eighth. Rojas drew another walk — the Phillies’ eighth of the night — and came home on a triple from Trea Turner. Back-to-back singles from Harper, Schwarber, and an RBI groundout from Castellanos scored two more runs.

Jordan Romano pitched the eighth for the Phillies and issued a four-pitch leadoff walk to McCutchen, but he was quickly erased by a double play. Of the nine pitches Romano used in the inning, seven were sliders.

Daniel Roberts, recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday with Aaron Nola placed on the 15-day injured list, pitched the ninth. He struggled with his command, walking in a run and leaving the bases loaded for José Alvarado.

Oneil Cruz, who had been out of the Pirates starting lineup for five straight games with a back injury, entered the game as a pinch-hitter to face Alvarado. But the left-hander struck him out swinging and then induced a groundout to end the game.