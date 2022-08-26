Bryce Harper is back in the Phillies lineup on Friday against the Pirates, batting third as the designated hitter. His return comes two months and one day after Harper suffered a left thumb fracture after getting hit with a fastball by Padres pitcher Blake Snell on June 25.

Initially, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Sept. 1 would be an optimistic date for Harper to return. But Harper hit so well during his rehab stint at triple-A Lehigh Valley this week that Harper told interim manager Rob Thomson he felt ready to return by Friday.

Harper was 5-for-8 with two home runs and six RBIs in two games during his rehab stint at Lehigh Valley. Thomson called Harper’s quick turnaround “amazing,” but wasn’t necessarily surprised.

“The first year he signed with us, in spring training, I think it might have been the first pitch, he got hit in the ankle,” Thomson said on Thursday. “So I ran in afterwards, and he was on the table all wrapped up, and I said, ‘How are you doing?’ And he goes, ‘I’m doing great.’ I asked him, ‘How will you be tomorrow?’ He says, ‘I don’t swell; I don’t bruise.’ And I’m like, ‘All right, whatever.’ The next day I come in, he takes the wrapping off: no swelling, no bruising. It’s unbelievable. He’s a quick healer. Some guys are like that.”

Kyle Schwarber will lead off followed by Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm, Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott, Jean Segura and Matt Vierling. Bailey Falter will get the start on the mound replacing the injured Zack Wheeler.

The Phillies went 32-20 without Harper, gaining nine games on the Padres and 6½ on the Brewers in the wild-card race, and now have a 2½-game lead for the second wild-card spot.

To make room for Harper on the roster, the Phillies optioned Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley.